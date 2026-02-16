 Rajasthan News: 7 Workers Killed In Massive Factory Blast In Bhiwadi | VIDEO
Seven workers were killed and four critically injured in a powerful explosion at a factory in Bhiwadi’s Khushkheda Industrial Area on Monday. The unit was registered as a garment factory but allegedly manufacturing firecrackers. Authorities have launched a probe and ordered inspections of nearby units.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
7 Workers Killed In Massive Factory Blast In Bhiwadi | ANI

Jaipur: As many as seven workers burned to death and four were seriously injured in a powerful explosion that occurred at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, on Monday morning. The injured have been referred to Delhi and Jaipur and were reported to be critical.

The factory where the incident happened was registered as a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured there. Gunpowder, firecrackers, and packing containers were recovered from the scene.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the Khushkheda Karauli Industrial Area. Relief workers who arrived at the scene were unable to even approach the factory due to the massive fire. The scene was horrific at the spot, as not bodies but skeletons were scattered everywhere, which were brought out wrapped in polythene bags.

Bhiwadi ADM Sumitra Mishra stated that around 9:30 a.m., Bhiwadi police were patrolling the area when they noticed a fire at a factory located on plot number G-1-118 B in the industrial area. All the deceased are believed to be residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The factory owner has been identified as Rajendra, who had rented the factory to someone named Tiwari.

The injured have been identified as Anoop Kumar, Junnu, Vivek, and Mannu.

Fire brigade in-charge Naresh Meena said that at 9:18 a.m. on Monday, information was received about explosions and a fire at a factory in Khushkheda. More than six fire tenders were sent to the spot, but the explosions and large stock of cardboard in the factory made extinguishing the fire extremely difficult. The bodies had been reduced to skeletons. For safety reasons, other nearby factories were evacuated, and the power supply to the area was cut off.

District Collector Artika Shukla said that the factory was registered as a readymade garment manufacturing unit.

“The matter is being investigated as other work was underway inside the factory. Further action will be taken after receiving the FSL report,” said the collector, adding that officials have been instructed to inspect all factories. If any factory is not operating for the purpose it was allotted, its plot would be cancelled.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, and other leaders have expressed grief and condolences over the Bhiwadi accident.

“The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” said PM Modi on X.

