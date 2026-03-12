Rajasthan News: 3 Cubs Born In Sariska, Tiger Population Reaches Record 52 After Revival

3 Cubs Born In Sariska, Tiger Population Reaches Record 52 After Revival | Unsplash

Jaipur: The Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Rajasthan, has got three new cubs. With this, the total number of tigers in Sariska has now reached 52, the highest number ever.

CCF Sangram Singh said that tigress ST 17 has given birth to three new cubs in the Akbarpur range of Sariska. They were captured on camera while roaming the forest with a tigress. A video has also surfaced, showing three cubs with the tigress. Monitoring teams have been directed to keep a close watch on the activities of the tigress and her cubs.“ This is the second successful breeding of tigress ST-17, and this is a result of the success of the tiger conservation and rehabilitation program at the Sariska Tiger Project. This success will provide long-term benefits to the Sariska Tiger Project's ecosystem and increase public awareness of tiger conservation," said Sangram Singh.

Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma described the development as good news for wildlife conservation in the state. “Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Tigress ST-17 is blessed with three newborn cubs in the Akbarpur range of Sariska. The growing tiger family tells the success story of Rajasthan's wildlife conservation. The government is always committed to forest and wildlife conservation,” Sharma said.

The tiger population in Sariska has now reached 52. This includes 11 male tigers, 17 female tigers, and 24 cubs. This is the first time the tiger population in Sariska has reached 52, as the tigers were completely extinct in Sariska due to poaching in 2004-05. This forced the government to declare Sariska tiger-free in 2005. Later, in 2008, a tiger rehabilitation program was initiated in Sariska by relocating tigers from Ranthambore National Park.

Since then, tiger numbers in Sariska have steadily increased due to consistent management, intensive patrolling, camera trap monitoring, enhanced prey species, and village relocation.