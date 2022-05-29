Rajasthan: Newborn found floating in well day after 5 bodies recovered, DNA test to be conducted

Representative Image |

A day after police recovered the bodies of three sisters and their two children from a well in Dudu block of Jaipur on Saturday, a body of a newborn baby was seen floating in the same well on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that two of the women, who had allegedly committed suicide were full-term pregnant and it seems that one of the women gave birth in the well and the body of the newborn was seen floating. Although the police are not saying anything about this.

"We have recovered the body of the newborn and sent it to the hospital where a DNA test will be conducted to get a clear picture," said Chetram Dagar, the SHO of Dudu police station.

The officials said that the five bodies recovered yesterday were bloated and were seen floating. The police added that during the search, the newborn baby’s body was not visible.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested five people in connection with the suicide case. The role of other people is also being investigated in the case.

"The police has arrested deceased Kallu Devi's husband Nar Singh, Mamta's husband Jagdish, and Kamlesh's husband Mukesh, along with mother-in-law Santosh and Jethani Meena Devi on charges of dowry, murder and dowry harassment," said the police officials.

As per reports, the sisters who committed suicide had a child marriage and were being harassed continuously by their in-laws.

Before committing suicide, one of them had posted a status on WhatsApp in which she wrote, "It is better to die together than to die every day."

Read Also Rajasthan: 5 arrested after 3 sisters and their 2 children die by suicide over dowry