Rajasthan: Minor girl raped in Jaipur by neighbour

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police here said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against Mohammad Irshad, the accused, on Wednesday at Vishwakarma Police Station and he was arrested, they said.

The medical examination of the victim has been done and a report is awaited, they added.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:20 PM IST