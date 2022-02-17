Rajasthan: Banned Islamic outfit PFI organise ‘unity march’ to mark foundation day; BJP slams Gehlot govt for granting permission

The Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday conducted a unity march in Rajasthan's Kota on the occasion of its foundation day, to express solidarity with students protesting against the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, Times Now reported.

Permission to organise the event was denied by the district administration in its order copy. However, the administration allowed them to hold the rally at a stadium. BJP slammed the Ashok Gehlot led Congress Government in Rajasthan for permitting the PFI to conduct march and accused the party of legitimising the "NIA designated radical hate group".

"The NIA has designated PFI as the radical hate group. A group that indulges in extremist and terror activities. Many states have banned PFI, including Uttar Pradesh. Their role in anti-CAA riots is well known and is being investigated. Even the funds received by the PFI to orchestrate these riots have been under ED’s scanner. Despite the plethora of charges and a long list of extremist activities that the PFI has been indulged in, the Congress party continues to provide patronage and legitimacy to the PFI," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"In its recent approach towards popularising and legitimising PFI, Rajasthan government is allowing PFI to take out a march in Kota where thousands of its workers and office-bearers will be allowed to hit the streets. The Congress party always had such kind of extremist groups," he added.

The controversy over hijab sparked a few weeks back after some girl students wearing hijabs were not permitted to enter a government pre-university college in Udupi. The incident triggered widespread protests against the hijab ban in various parts of the state and country.

In the wake of protests, the state government shut all high schools and colleges for three days, from February 9, and it was then extended up to February 16 for colleges.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab issue, had urged the state government to reopen the schools and colleges and advised all the students to avoid wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag in the classroom.

Following the court order the government has reopened the educational institutes.

Earlier, the state government had alleged that the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of PFI, had incited the hijab controversy. It also said that the role of CFI would be investigated.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:41 PM IST