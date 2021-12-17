Rajasthan ministers to hold 'jansunwai' to resolve public grievances 3 days a week at party office

Jaipur: Although the assembly elections in Rajasthan are exactly after two years from now, the ruling Congress has started its preparations. The ministers of the state government have been asked to hold Jansunvai in party office three days a week. Party workers have been asked to come with public grievances and meet ministers so that the credit goes to the party.



"We have asked ministers to hold Jansunvai at party office where party workers will come with personal and public grievances. The ministers will have to submit a report on the grievances that are resolved by them every month," said Govind Singh Dotasara, the state party president.



Party has made a roster for this Jansunvai that will take place on the first 3 days of every week they will give 3 hours on their day for this.



Party is hoping to get a good political advantage from this system of resolving the public grievances as the party worker is coming with the public or their problems and getting solutions through party office. "The party workers are the face of the party in public. People come to them with hope and if they can get the problem resolved, then only the party will get the credit," said a party leader.



Notably, the system of this Jansunvai was first introduced by Sachin Pilot who was party president when the party came in power. But it had to stop due to Covid in February last year and then Pilot was removed from the post after the political crisis in July last year. Now the party has started it once again.



Gehlot to launch 3700 development projects on the anniversary of the government



The Congress government of Rajasthan has completed 3 years of its present tenor on Friday and to mark the occasion CM Ashok Gehlot will launch 3700 development projects worth Rs 14 thousand crores in the next two days. Though, no big event has been announced in the capital ministers will go to their respective districts and give the report card of their government to the public.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:59 PM IST