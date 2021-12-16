Watch video: Rajasthan bride lands at husband's home in helicopter

Interestingly, a Dalit family in Rajasthan welcomed the bride to her sasuraal (in-laws' house) in a non-conventional style. The family hired a private chopper to bring home the bride post the wedding.

The incident comes from Rajasthan's Barmer district near Pakistan border on Tuesday night. Dalit man Tarun Meghwal got married to Dhiya at Bhidhanion Ki Dhani near the Pakistan border in Barmer. The next day, the groom and the bride reached Jasedhar Dham by helicopter..

But why? The reason was not just to so bizarre or trendy, it was all about caste issues. According to reports, dalit grooms in a vicinity are threatened and beaten for riding a horse even on special days. Thus, not being able to get the horse ride the couple back home, the explored alternatives - a helicopter worked their way!

Even the air ride didn't come easy for the Dalit family as the first chopper they hired refused to fly at the nick of moment. However, the groom's family paid an extra of Rs. 1 lakh to hire another helicopter.

This was the bride's mother-in-law's wish to bring home their daughter-in-law in a chopper, according to a report in Times of India.

