Rajasthan Minister Kirodilal Meena Offers Salary To Jitu Munda After Skeleton Ordeal At Bank | X @DrKirodilalBJP

Jaipur: Moved by the hardships of Jitu Munda, the man who arrived at a bank carrying the skeleton of his deceased sister to claim the money in Odisha, Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan Dr. Kirodilal Meena has offered one month's salary (₹1,45,000) to help him.

Expressing his outrage over the incident involving Jitu Munda, Dr. Kirodi has demanded Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi take appropriate action to help Munda.

“Witnessing Jitu Munda's helplessness and anguish made my heart tremble. Such harassment inflicted upon a poor tribal individual—in the name of bureaucratic formalities—is a disgrace to any civilized society,” posted Meena on X.

जीतू मुंडा की बेबसी और पीड़ा देखकर कलेजा कांप उठा। एक गरीब आदिवासी के साथ कागजी खानापूर्ति के नाम इस तरह की प्रताड़ना किसी भी सभ्य समाज के माथे पर कलंक है। मेरा ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @MohanMOdisha जी से पुरजोर आग्रह है कि इस मामले में तत्काल और कठोरतम कार्रवाई की जाए।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/DQUfiAuKyr — Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) April 29, 2026

He further said, "Jitu Munda's pain is my pain; his suffering is my suffering. It is my duty to stand by him during this hour of crisis. I will donate one month of my salary to his family. It is a collective responsibility for all of us to ensure that, in the future, he never feels helpless again."