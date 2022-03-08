Rajasthan minister blames social media influence for rape cases of minor girls

Rajasthan cabinet parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal has blamed social media for rape cases of minor girls in the state. ‘The main reason for this is the pornographic content available on social media, which is served unabated,’ said Dhariwal in the state assembly while replying to a question regarding the increase in the number of rape cases of minor girls in Rajasthan.

The minister who responded to the questions on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot told the house that police have registered 5,793 cases of rape of minor girls since January 1, 2019, until January 31, 2022. The total arrests in these cases are 6,628 and the courts have convicted 398 accused in 129 cases.

The leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the conviction rate is very low. "Despite more than 50 POCSO courts, only 129 cases have been decided in the last three years. This is not an ideal situation as the only way to stop such incidents is fast hearing and harsh punishment," said Kataria.

Minister Dhariwal admits that the rise in the number of rape cases of minor girls is a matter of concern as the youth is getting inhuman due to the unabated availability of obscene content on social media. He also admits that the number of POCSO courts is needed to be increased to up the conviction rate in such crimes.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:54 PM IST