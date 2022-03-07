Rajasthan: BJP accuses Minority Welfare minister of promoting religious conversion, stages walkout from assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout from the Rajasthan assembly after an uproar alleging that the minister of the government is promoting conversions on the pretext of simplification in the issuance of minority certificates in the state.

The leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria, and BJP MLA Shankar Singh Rawat, raised the issue and alleged that Minority Welfare Minister Shale Mohammad has written a letter to the collector and ordered to issue minority certificate based on OBC certificate and affidavit.

Kataria said that the minister has written the letter after being told by Jamaluddin, an alleged controversial person. He alleged that to make provision of giving minority certificate only based on OBC certificate or affidavit to people belonging to Cheetah, Mehrat, Kath castes is to lure of conversion.

"Efforts are being made to get the children admitted in hostels by luring them to convert. The minister is showing the path of conversion by ordering the collector due to which there is a situation of conflict in the area is being created," said Kataria.

Replying to Kataria's allegations, Minority Welfare Minister Shale Mohammad said that the entire process of making the certificate is fixed.

"I had written a letter asking to issue a minority certificate according to the set rules and action is being taken on the issuance of the wrong certificate, the committee at the district level can cancel it," he said.

The BJP MLAs were not satisfied with the reply and walked out of the house creating a ruckus.

