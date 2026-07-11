Rajasthan Maternal Death Toll Rises: 9 Women Die In Bhilwara, Banswara Govt Hospitals In Six Days | Representational Image

Jaipur: The maternal deaths in government-run hospitals continue in Rajasthan. After Kota and Bikaner, nine women have died in Bhilwara and Banswara of Rajasthan in the past six days.

Five have died in the last six days at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, while four deaths have been reported in Banswara in the past four days.

All the women who died in Bhilwara and two in Banswara had undergone C-sections, following which they were admitted to the medical ICU but couldn't survive.

Denying any negligence in the treatment, the hospital administration of Bhilwara said that all the patients were critical when they arrived at the hospital, and the causes of deaths were different for all the deceased.

Dr. Arun Gaur, PMO, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, said,"Pregnant women from other districts, including rural areas, come to the district headquarters in critical condition for delivery. As per our findings, the first patient was not in labor when she arrived but was in gastrointestinal shock. The second patient suffered a heart attack; we have documentation of that. The third died from a common cause (thromboembolism) after the operation. The remaining two had PPH. Despite this, a micro-level investigation is being conducted into these deaths.”

Bhilwara Collector Jasmeet Singh Sandhu stated that all five deaths have different causes, which are being investigated. It is inappropriate to hold the hospital responsible for a patient who was referred or arrived with pre-existing serious symptoms. A state-level team has been formed. The investigation is ongoing.

Regarding the deaths in Banswara, District Collector Dr. Indrajit Yadav stated that two of the four pregnant women were referred from other centers in extremely critical condition. In the other two cases, a C-section was performed.

“A special investigation committee of five senior doctors has been formed to investigate the exact causes and details of the deaths. Samples have been taken in the operating theater due to the possibility of infection. The anesthesiologist's report and the patient's entire medical history are also being examined for signs of a drug reaction,” said the collector.