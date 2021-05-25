Rajasthan: Man drives 85 kms with daughter's dead body after ambulances demand exorbitant fees; investigation underway



Jaipur, May 25: The picture of a father taking his daughter’s corpse tied with the seat belt of his car is viral on social media. It is alleged that the father was asked for Rs 16000-35000 by ambulance drivers for a distance of 85 kilometres in Rajasthan. Father was not in a condition to pay this much of amount and decided to take the body in his car. It happened in Kota city on Monday and now the administration is investigating the matter.

The deceased Seema was admitted to the new hospital of Kota as a Covid-19 patient on April 24th. She passed away on Sunday. She belongs to Jhalawar, 85 kilometres from Kota. Relatives told that her father contacted ambulance drivers but he was asked to pay Rs 15000-35000 for Jhalawar where the government has fixed the rates to be charged by the ambulance.

The father tied the corpse with the seat belt on the front seat of the car and takes the body on his own to Jhalawar. The district collector of the Kota Ujjawal Rathod told the media that we are investing the matter and asked the father to give us the details of the drivers who asked this much of amount.