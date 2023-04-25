Rajasthan: Man allegedly commits suicide near Saini-Mali community protest site in Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Man allegedly commits suicide at Saini-Mali community protest site in Bharatpur | Representative Image

Jaipur: A young man allegedly committed suicide in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Monday night. The incident happened on the protest site where the Saini-Mali community is sitting in protest to demand the 12 per cent reservation.

The youth identified as Mohan Singh hanged himself from a tree at the National Highway-21 in Chah village near Aroda.

The deceased is a resident of the nearby village of Lalita Mudia. Mohan Singh was from the Saini community and was actively involved in the reservation movement with protesters blocking the national highway for the last four days.

Saini community protest death of man

Kedarnath, the brother of the deceased, said that Mohan Saini was involved in the movement for the last three-four days. "We got the Information on Tuesday morning that Mohan has committed suicide at the protest site," police said.

Circle officer of police Satish Verma said that information is being collected regarding the incident. The people of the Saini community protested the death of the young man. We are investigating the matter.

Reportedly, a pamphlet was found in the pocket of the deceased that reads 'Long live Jyotiba Phule, will take 12 per cent reservation.' Although the police have not confirmed this.

Internet services suspended

Looking at the situation, the divisional commissioner has extended the shutdown of internet services in the region for 24 hours.

In the meantime, the leaders of the reservation movement met with CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Convener of Phule Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Murali Lal Saini said that the government has given a written draft to the Sangharsh Samiti. According to this the OBC Commission will study the economic, social, and political situation of the community and give its report to the government. On May 1, the delegation of the community will meet the officials again.

Saini said that the draft given by the government will be read out at the protest site in Bharatpur and the decision to end the movement will be taken after counseling with the people sitting there.

