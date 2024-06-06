Rajasthan: Leader Of Opposition Tika Ram Jully Injured In Road Accident After Car Collides With Nilgai On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Visuals Surface

Dausa (Rajasthan): Rajasthan leader of Opposition and Congress leader, Tika Ram Jully, was injured in a road accident when his car collided with a Nilgai (blue bull) near Bhandarej on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He was taken to Dausa District Hospital for medical treatment.

The accident occurred on June 5 while Tika Ram Jully was en route from Alwar to Jaipur. Upon hearing the news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his prayers for Jully's swift recovery.

"News of opposition leader Shri Tika Ram Jully ji being injured in a road accident in Dausa has been received. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery," Sharma said in a post on X.

#WATCH | Dausa: LoP Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully injured in a road accident after his car collided with a Nilgai near Bhandarej, on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. He was taken to Dausa District Hospital for medical treatment.



He was going from Alwar to Jaipur when the incident occurred.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Wishes For Jully's Quick Recovery

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also expressed concern and wished for Jully's quick recovery.

"I was worried to hear the news of opposition leader Shri Tika Ram Jully's vehicle being involved in an accident in Dausa. I have spoken to the district collector to get information about the situation. I wish Julie ji a speedy recovery," Gehlot said in a post on X.

About Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14 out of 25 seats while the Congress managed to secure eight seats. The CPI (M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party managed to clinch one seat each. The BJP had secured a majority in Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections getting 24 seats while the Congress which got zero seats in 2019 managed to notch up 8 seats this time.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by a margin of 55,711 votes. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav won from Alwar by a margin of 48,282 votes. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat bagged the Jodhpur seat by 1,15,677 votes. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla won from Kota by 41,974 votes.