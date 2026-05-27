Rajasthan Launches Summer Tourism Campaign Despite Extreme Desert Heat | ANI

Jaipur: Although the desert state of Rajasthan reels under scorching heat with mercury touching as high as 47-48 degrees Celsius in summer, the tourism department of the state is all set to launch the “Rajasthan in Summer” campaign that aims to reposition Rajasthan beyond its traditional image of winter tourism.

By promoting quieter, immersive, and experience-driven travel opportunities rooted in culture, heritage, and local lifestyles, the initiative will be integrated with promotional drives such as “Visit My State” and “Holiday in Rajasthan” to encourage domestic and international travelers to explore Rajasthan during summer.

Officials believe that summer allows visitors to experience Rajasthan in a more authentic and intimate manner compared to peak tourist seasons.

Joint Director of Tourism Daleep Singh Rathore said that the primary objective of the campaign is to establish Rajasthan as a “year-round tourism destination.”

“The department is developing a comprehensive outreach strategy focused on digital campaigns, social media storytelling, experiential tourism, and the promotion of lesser-known and unexplored destinations,” said Rathore.

As part of the campaign, destination-specific themes are being curated for major tourism regions across the state. Under this, Udaipur will be promoted through serene lake experiences, sunrise and sunset tourism, and cultural evenings, while Bundi will be positioned as a “Hidden Heritage” destination, highlighting its historic lanes, stepwells, and architectural legacy. Jaipur and Jodhpur will focus on palace experiences, heritage stays, traditional cuisine, and curated evening cultural activities, and the Thar Desert region, including Barmer, is being developed as a destination for solo travel, desert experiences, and immersive rural tourism.

With tiger reserves like Ranthambore and Sariska, wildlife tourism will also form a key component of the initiative. The department plans to promote wildlife activity during summers at tiger reserves, as the visibility of tigers is easy in summer.

The Tourism Department has already initiated the creation of digital promotional content, including short films, video stories, and social media reels. Unlike traditional advertising campaigns, the initiative will emphasize “experience-based storytelling,” reflecting the growing preference among younger travelers for meaningful and memorable journeys rather than conventional sightseeing alone.

The state government believes that strengthening off-season tourism will generate local employment opportunities and support small tourism-linked businesses across Rajasthan.

Officials added that the initiative seeks to ensure Rajasthan’s global tourism identity is no longer confined to winter travel alone. The campaign is expected to increase long-stay tourism while bringing international visibility to many of the state’s lesser-known destinations and cultural landscapes.