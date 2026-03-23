Rajasthan Launches Aerospace Defence Policy To Attract Investors And Boost Manufacturing Ecosystem | ANI

Jaipur: To capitalize on the proximity to the national capital region and connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the Rajasthan government has launched the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy-2026.

The policy aims to make the state a manufacturing hub of aircraft, helicopters, drones, missiles, avionics, satellite buses, armored vehicles, radars, navigation, communication and control systems, robotics, and defense electronics.

“With the launch of this policy, the state is poised to play a pivotal role in the nation's strategic self-reliance in the field of aerospace and defense and provide a significant boost to the 'Make in India' campaign,” said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

To attract investors, the policy incorporates provisions for financial and non-financial incentives, plug-and-play infrastructure, skill development support, and expedited services.

The officials said that the primary objective of the policy is to create a globally competitive ecosystem by fostering manufacturing, research, testing, and services within the aerospace and defense value chain. This policy encourages Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), System Integrators, MSMEs, startups, and skilling institutions to actively participate in the aerospace and defense value chain.

Furthermore, the policy has been formulated in alignment with national initiatives such as the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP), iDEX, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

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“Around 40 percent of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, an extensive network of national highways, passes through Rajasthan. Besides this, the availability of ample land and easy access to various metals are set to prove instrumental in establishing the state as a hub for aerospace and defense manufacturing,” said a senior government official.

The policy offers manufacturing and service enterprises the option to avail benefits in the form of capital subsidies, investment grants, or turnover-linked incentives. Provisions have also been made for “top-up” incentives—over and above asset creation benefits—specifically targeting employment generation, sunrise industries, anchor units, and thrust sectors.