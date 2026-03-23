Rajasthan Board 12th Results Likely To Be Out On March 31: Education Minister Madan Dilawar - VIDEO

Madan Dilawar |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said that the result for the Class 12 board examination is expected to be declared on 31 March 2026. After the results are declared, candidates can check and download them from the board's official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Dilawar announced the tentative date while informing about the Class 10, Class 8 and Class 5 board examination results, which are scheduled to be declared on 24 March 2026 at 1 pm.

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The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Where To Check Results?

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check RBSE Class 12 Result?

Go through these steps to know how to check RBSE result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026,