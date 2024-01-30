Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena In Favour Of Ban On Hijab In State's Schools

Kirodi Lal Meena | File photo

Jaipur: After an alleged objection to the Hijab in a government school by a BJP MLA, senior minister of the state Kirodi Lal Meena has supported the ban on Hijab in schools. Amidst this, the sources claim that the education department is preparing a status report of other states regarding this controversial issue.

A senior leader of the party and agriculture minister of the BJP government in the state Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said 'the dress code must be followed in schools. 'Hijab should be banned not only in government but even in private schools and madrassas. I will talk to the Chief Minister on this.'

Meena cites instances from Indian medieval history as reasons

Meena said that Mughal invaders introduced the Hijab and Burqa in the country, but these were not acceptable in any way. 'There is a dress code in police also. Imagine if a police officer sits in the police station wearing a kurta - pyjama. There is a rule for everything,' said Meena.

The issue of the Hijab has heated up after an alleged objection made by the BJP MLA Balmukand Acharya during a function in a government school. The school girls had protested against the MLA in Jaipur on Monday.

Will Rajasthan impose ban on hijab in schools?

In the meantime, sources claim that the state government may ban hijab in government schools in Rajasthan. For this, a status report has been sought regarding the hijab ban in other states.

Although the opposition Congress has condemned the MLA Balmukund Acharya and the controversy in the issue. Congress state president and MLA Govind Singh Dotasara said that some people have come into the legislative assembly as well as outside, who from time to time only talk about spreading religious frenzy. Such people have no faith in the Constitution. They try to run their constitution. Such people cannot be the well-wishers of the society, country and state. One should be careful of such people.