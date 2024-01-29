 Rajasthan: BJP MLA Objects To Hijab In Jaipur School; Allegedly Asks Muslim Girls To Say 'Jai Shri Ram', Students March For Apology (Video)
The students came out on the streets and staged a dharna at the local police station to demand an apology from the MLA in Jaipur on Monday.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Rajasthan: BJP MLA Objects To Hijab In Jaipur School; Allegedly Asks Muslim Girls To Say 'Jai Shri Ram', Students March For Apology (Vide)

BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency of Jaipur, Balmukund Acharya, who often makes headlines because of his controversial statements and acts, has now been embroiled in the Hijab controversy. 

In a government school program, he had allegedly objected to the Hijab of students. In protest against this, the students came out on the streets and staged a dharna at the local police station to demand an apology from the MLA in Jaipur on Monday. 

The controversy

As per reports BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya had gone to a program at government school Gangapole in the Subhash Chowk area of  Jaipur 2 days ago. A video of this program is going viral in which he can be seen objecting to the students wearing hijab. Along with this, he also raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Saraswati Mata Ki Jai and Bharat Mata Ki Jai in the school.

In protest against this,  the school girls protested outside the Subhash Chowk police station. ACP Subhash Chowk Hemant Jakhar said that the students of Gangapol Girls School reached Subhash Chowk police station at around 9 am to demand an apology from MLA. They accused the MLA of abjecting their Hijab and raising religious slogans. 

At 5 in the evening, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi left the spot with all the girl students. A written complaint against the MLA has been given by both of them at Subhash Chowk police station. 

Responding to the protest of students, Mukundacharya said that government schools have a certain dress code and when he saw many female students wearing hijab and burqa, he asked the principal if there were two types of dress codes in the school. "Schools have a certain dress code and it should be followed strictly so there is nothing wrong if I asked about girls wearing Hijab," said the MLA. 

On the question of slogans raised in the school, he said that the school is a temple of Saraswati so there should not be any objection to chanting 'Saraswati Mata Ki Jai' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' there. 

