Rajasthan: Kharge calls for crucial meeting to discuss strategy for upcoming Assembly elections

Jaipur: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called leaders of the Rajasthan Congress to discuss the strategy for assembly elections scheduled in December this year. Dissident leader Sachin Pilot is also expected to attend the meeting with other prominent leaders of the state unit including CM Ashok Gehlot.

Other leaders called for the meeting include state party chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former minister Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary, minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and CWC member Raghuveer Meena.

Gehlot, Pilot to be under one roof

It would be the first time after December last year when both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be seen together in case Sachin attends the meeting.

“The meeting isn’t just of Rajasthan but of other states also. The meeting is called to discuss election strategy for the upcoming polls and what needs to be done in these states for fruitful results,” said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party in charge.

On the internal fight of Congress in the election year, Randhawa said “ We will resolve the issues and curb the fight.”

When asked about Pilot's participation in the meeting, he replied, “Do you have any doubt on this? Is he not a leader of the Congress party? You will get the answer in the meeting.”