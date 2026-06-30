Rajasthan: Jalore Panchayat Imposes ₹21 Lakh Fine On Live-In Couple; Police Probe Complaint Against 11 Members

Police are investigating allegations that a Jalore panchayat fined a live-in couple and ostracised their families from the community | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, June 30: A panchayat in Jalore, Rajasthan, has imposed a fine of Rs 21 lakh on a couple living in a live-in relationship and ostracised the families of the couple from society, cutting off all their social contact, including visits to religious places.

Police Begin Investigation

The victim families have lodged a complaint against 11 members of the panchayat. Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said that an investigation is underway into the complaint.

As per the complaint, the female partner was married in her childhood. After attaining adulthood, she was divorced in 2024 and started living in a live-in relationship with a young man from her community in 2025.

Panchayat Action Challenged

This decision angered the panchayat of the community, and in February this year, the panchayat summoned the couple to end their relationship and ordered the female partner to return to her parents' home within two months.

After two months, another panchayat was convened on April 20, 2026, where a fine of Rs 21 lakh was imposed on the couple, and their families were expelled from the community.

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The victims alleged that since this decree, no one from the community has interacted with them. Entry to religious places has been blocked, and they are not allowed to participate in community events.

The family filed a complaint naming 11 panches at the Sayla police station on June 1.

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