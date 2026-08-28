Rajasthan Issues H1N1 Alert As Swine Flu Cases Rise To 146; August Records Highest Monthly Tally

Rajasthan health authorities have stepped up preparedness after 55 H1N1 cases were reported in August | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, August 28, 2026: Amid a rise in H1N1 swine flu cases in parts of the country, particularly Delhi, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has issued an alert across the state. Rajasthan has reported 146 positive H1N1 cases since January 2026, with 55 cases in August alone — the highest monthly tally recorded so far this year.

Health authorities have directed all medical institutions across the state to remain fully prepared for screening, treatment and referral of suspected and confirmed influenza cases.

Health Department Issues Alert

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that 146 H1N1-positive cases had been reported in the state since January, and looking at the rising number of cases, medical institutions have been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for screening patients, providing treatment and referring serious cases whenever required.

As per the data provided by the Medical and Health Department, there is almost a constant rise in H1N1-positive cases between January and August 2026. The month-wise figures show 2 cases in January, 3 in February, 20 in March, 22 in April, 25 in May, 14 in June, 5 in July and 55 in August.

Sharp Rise Recorded In August

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore, said that the sharp increase in August has prompted the department to step up preparedness, particularly as H1N1 cases have also been reported in other parts of the country.

However, Rathore clarified that no new or more dangerous strain of the H1N1 virus has been detected in Rajasthan so far. Citing information from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), she said the virus currently circulating is the same strain that has been seen in previous years.

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Authorities Urge Caution

She appealed to people not to panic over the increase in cases but to remain cautious and seek medical advice promptly if they develop symptoms associated with influenza.

Health authorities have advised people to take precautions and avoid delaying medical consultation, particularly in case of worsening symptoms.

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