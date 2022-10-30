e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Industrial units under RIPS to get electricity duty exemption

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to give exemption in electricity duty to the beneficiaries of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022 (RIPS-2022)

Updated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit | ANI
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has approved a proposal to give exemption from electricity duty to industrial units under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022, a statement said.

The state government mentioned that it is continuously making efforts to increase the scope of investment of industries in the basic development of the state.

With this approval of Gehlot, the units involved in RIPS-2022 will be able to get an exemption in electricity duty on the electricity used by them. The units will be able to get the benefit of the said exemption as per the rules of the RIPS-2022 scheme.

RIPS-2022 scheme has been started recently by the Chief Minister to provide a better environment for proper development and investment of industries in the state.

