 Rajasthan: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer; Pilot Skillfully Averts Major Disaster Near Oil Depot (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer; Pilot Skillfully Averts Major Disaster Near Oil Depot (VIDEO)

Rajasthan: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer; Pilot Skillfully Averts Major Disaster Near Oil Depot (VIDEO)

An Air Force fighter jet MiG-29 crashed near Alani ki Dhani in Kawas area of ​​Barmer at late on Monday night however a major accident was averted due to the skill of the pilot as he crashed the fighter jet in the deserted fields and managed to save the nearby oil depot and market.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer. The pilot ejected safely, avoiding a major disaster near an oil depot. | X

Jaipur: An Air Force fighter jet MiG-29 crashed near Alani ki Dhani in Kawas area of ​​Barmer at late on Monday night however a major accident was averted due to the skill of the pilot as he crashed the fighter jet in the deserted fields and managed to save the nearby oil depot and market.

The pilot himself is safe and was found on the National Highway, about 8 km away from the incident site. The Air Force has ordered Court of Inquiry of the crash.

Local people said that the pilot took the plane moving fast towards the ground away from the population area of about 1500 people. There is also Mangala Terminal Process Unit of crude oil in Nagna, at a distance of 3 km from where the plane crashed. Every day 1.75 lakh barrels of crude oil is sent to the refinery of Gujarat from this unit. It could be major accident If the MiG had fallen near this terminal.

The pilot crashed the MiG in a deserted field. There was a massive explosion as soon as the plan crashed. Earlier, the plane caught fire in the sky itself.

FPJ Shorts
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)

As per reports, the pilot ejected only after he was sure that the plane would fall in a deserted area. He was found near National Highway-68, about 8 km away from the incident site. The pilot had landed by parachute After this, the Air Force officials who reached the spot took him to the hospital.

Read Also
VIDEO: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer; Pilot Ejects Safely
article-image

The Indian Air Force said on X "During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People...

Delhi: Salil Kapoor, Former President Of Atlas Cycles, Kills Himself; Alleges 'Torture' By 4 People...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...