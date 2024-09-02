VIDEO: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer; Pilot Ejects Safely

An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday evening, September 2 | X

Jaipur, September 2: An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. Fortunately, the pilot is said to have ejected safely and no loss of life has been reported.

A video surfaced on social media platform which showed the jet engulfed in fire after it collapsed. The IAF has also issued a statement regarding the incident.

The Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed on Monday evening was on a routine training mission.

The jet reportedly encountered a serious technical snag, the IAF said.

"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," read the IAF statement.