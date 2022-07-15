Rajasthan: Heavy rains lashes Ganganagar, army called | FPJ

Heavy rain lashed the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. The gushing water entered hundreds of houses in the city and rural areas of the district. The District Collector has called the Army officials to drain the rainwater from the city areas.

During the last 24 hours, Ganganagar has recorded 260 mm of rain. This is the highest in the last 44 years and has created a flood-like situation in the city and adjoining areas.

Heavy rain has been recorded in the rural areas also and looking at the situation the district administration has ordered to close the schools till further orders and people have been asked to move to safer places.

Heavy rains were also reported in Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, and Alwar, Dungarpur, and Jaisalmer districts. Kherwara (Udaipur) recorded 120 mm of rain.

The spell of heavy rain is very likely to continue at isolated places during the next 48 hours.