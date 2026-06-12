Rajasthan Health Minister’s Shocking ‘Did They Walk In Dancing?’ Remark On Women’s Kidney Failure After C-Section Sparks Outrage | Video

The Medical and Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar | X @Jitendrabe64341

Jaipur: Shoking remarks made by the health minister of Rajasthan over women suffering kidney failure after C-section deliveries in Bikaner have ignited a fresh controversy.

Controversial reply at press conference

The Medical and Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, was on a visit to PBM Hospital of Bikaner to meet the suffering women and to take stock of the situation.

During the subsequent press conference, when asked about the fact that the women's health deteriorated just two to three hours after delivery, he responded by saying that none of them were in good health to begin with.

Defence of doctors and focus on survival rates

He asked Dr. Surendra Verma, Principal of Sardar Patel Medical College, to explain the condition in which the women had arrived. “ Tell whether they had walked in dancing or arrived while already ill," the minister asked the principal.

"गर्भवती महिला कैसे आई थी?



क्या नाचते हुए आई थी।"



- बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल में प्रसूताओं की किडनी प्रभावित होने के मामले में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह खींवसर का सवाल।



राजस्थान की आठ करोड़ जनता को इस बार जिस तरह के मंत्री मिले हैं वह मिसाल है प्रदेश के इतिहास में।… pic.twitter.com/7W7uJLd1Li — Mukesh Mathur (@mukesh1275) June 11, 2026

Defending the doctors, the minister stated, “We save so many lives, yet you don't mention that. You focus on mortality rates. Out of 1,000 patients, two might die while the rest recover and go home; you don't talk about that.”

The minister claimed that all of them had come in critical condition and suggested that dehydration—common among women arriving from rural areas—could be a factor leading to the deterioration in their health.

The atmosphere of the press conference shifted following these remarks, and when journalists sought clarification, the minister deferred the questions to the medical college administration and concluded the press conference shortly thereafter and left.

Reacting to the minister's remarks Mahila Congress State President Sarika Chaudhary said that the remarks made by the minister are insulting to women.

“The Health Minister should apologize to the women of Rajasthan. Such an insensitive remark cannot be expected from a person entrusted with the responsibility of the state's health. This exposes the BJP government's attitude towards womanhood and the dignity of women,” said Sarika.

Notably, six women suffered kidney failure one after another following C-section deliveries in Bikaner recently. These patients are undergoing dialysis and have been shifted to the ICU.