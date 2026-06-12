UP Governor Anandiben Patel Mandates Anti-Conversion Cells In All Medical, Dental, And Higher Educational Institutions Statewide | File Pic & X @ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel has directed all medical, dental and other higher educational institutions in the state to establish dedicated cells to prevent alleged religious conversions through inducement or mental pressure, officials said on Thursday.

Medical university orders priority compliance

The directive comes in the wake of reports of alleged conversion-related incidents linked to King George's Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Following the Governor's directions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University on June 6 asked all its affiliated colleges to implement the order on priority.

According to a letter issued by the Governor's Secretariat on May 28, educational institutions have been asked to ensure a safe, secular and academic environment while remaining vigilant against such activities.

Institutions as moral foundations of youth

The letter stated that educational institutions are not only centres of knowledge and innovation but also the foundation for the moral, intellectual and social development of youth. It said campuses should continue to remain places of academic excellence, intellectual freedom and harmony.

The Governor's office directed institutions to activate anti-radicalisation or student welfare cells, strengthen counselling mechanisms, closely monitor hostels and other sensitive areas, and prevent the entry of unauthorised outsiders into campuses.

It said any attempt to influence students through fear, mental pressure or unethical inducement for illegal or forced religious conversion was unacceptable and against the law.

Forced conversion through fear declared illegal

The institutions have also been instructed to organise awareness programmes for students and staff and immediately inform the police and local administration if any suspicious activity comes to notice.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has directed all affiliated colleges to take immediate steps to implement the instructions and submit compliance reports at the earliest.