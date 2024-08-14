Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital |

Jaipur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur's Central Jail in the case of sexual harassment has got 7 days parole. Asaram's parole for treatment at Madhobag Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune was admitted in Rajasthan High Court by Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati on Tuesday.

Asaram is admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS for the last four days due to health.issues. He had applied for parole for treatment, but it was rejected, however he was allowed for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur under the supervision of doctors from Pune. After this, when his health deteriorated, he was admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS.