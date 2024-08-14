 Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital

Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital

Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur's Central Jail in the case of sexual harassment has got 7 days parole. Asaram's parole for treatment at Madhobag Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune was admitted in Rajasthan High Court by Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati on Tuesday.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital |

Jaipur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur's Central Jail in the case of sexual harassment has got 7 days parole. Asaram's parole for treatment at Madhobag Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune was admitted in Rajasthan High Court by Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati on Tuesday.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Jailed Asaram Bapu’s Supporters Thrash His Lawyer Inside Rajasthan High Court...
article-image

Asaram is admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS for the last four days due to health.issues. He had applied for parole for treatment, but it was rejected, however he was allowed for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur under the supervision of doctors from Pune. After this, when his health deteriorated, he was admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Father Of Tribal Girl Who Fell Off Pune Balcony Seeks Hearing In Bombay HC
Mumbai: Father Of Tribal Girl Who Fell Off Pune Balcony Seeks Hearing In Bombay HC
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹2,766 Crore For 1,950 Disaster Mitigation Projects, Including Landslide Prevention And Flood Protection
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹2,766 Crore For 1,950 Disaster Mitigation Projects, Including Landslide Prevention And Flood Protection
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital

Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital

Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment...

Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment...

'Namaz Apne Seat Pe Padhiye': Viral Video Shows Railway TTE Scolding Muslim Passengers For Blocking...

'Namaz Apne Seat Pe Padhiye': Viral Video Shows Railway TTE Scolding Muslim Passengers For Blocking...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...