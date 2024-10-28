Rajasthan Govt's New Order: Use Of Word 'Stray' For Cows Insulting, Call Them 'Destitute'

Rajasthan Govt Orders Respectful Terminology for Cows: 'Destitute,' Not 'Stray' | Representational Photo

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan has issued a new order regarding the terminology used for cows. The government has prohibited the use of word “Aawara”(stray) for cows roaming outside terming it derogatory and has issued a notification to use a more respectful word' destitute' in its place.

The order addressed to all the concerned departments and district collectors has been issued by the Gopalan Department of the state government.

“Cows are an important part of our cultural heritage. In today's time, due to various reasons, some cows become destitute. They are seen in helpless condition on the streets or in other public places. It is inappropriate and derogatory to use the word stray for these cows. This is contrary to our cultural values. 'Destitute' is the correct word for the cows that roam freely This terminology expresses sensitivity, respect, and compassion towards these cows," reads the order issued by the government secretary of the department Dr. Samit Sharma.

The government departments, Goushala and other institutions have been directed to use word Destitute in all government orders, guidelines, information letters and reports.

It is to mention here that recently a demand was raised in Rajasthan to give the status of state mother to the cow. BJP MLA from Sikar Gordhan Verma had written a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma demanding the status of 'State Mother' to the cow and death penalty for those who kill cows.