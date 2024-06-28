Rajasthan: Govt Proposes Siliserh Lake In Alwar As Ramsar Site, Enhancing State's Conservation Efforts | X

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is making efforts to designate the main wetlands of the state as Ramsar sites, under which a proposal is being prepared to designate Siliserh Lake of Alwar as a Ramsar site of international importance.

The proposal was discussed in the Rajasthan State Wetlands Authority meeting held on Thursday. The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Sanjay Sharma said that wetland conservation is essential for water conservation for a state like Rajasthan. The state government is making all efforts towards establishing a green region and environmental protection in the state.

The state has two Ramsar sites which include Sambhar Lake and Keoladeo National Park. “Siliserh Lake of Alwa could be the third such site which would help not only to protect the lake but also enable the state to achieve a special place on the map of Ramsar sites," said the officials while putting the proposal in the meeting.

It was said in the meeting that Sambhar Lake and Keoladeo National Park has given the state a special identity not only in the field of tourism but also in the field of wildlife conservation. The official said that an Integrated Management Plan has been prepared for the conservation and promotion of Sambhar Lake and Keoladeo National Park.

A proposal for lake management system of four lakes of the state was also discussed in the meeting. Mrs. Monali Sen, Member Secretary of the State Wetland Authority said that a Lake Management System will be developed for scientific analysis, designing nature-based solutions, restoration through nature-based solutions and continuous monitoring of notified lakes in the state. Under which a pilot project will be run for Anasagar (Ajmer), Lunkaransar (Bikaner), Khekan (Phalodi-Jodhpur) and Chandlai (Jaipur).