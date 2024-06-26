 Rajasthan: Govt Proposes IVF Treatment Coverage In Health Insurance Scheme
Good news may come for the childless couples of Rajasthan as the state government is planning to cover the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment in the health insurance scheme of the state government. The announcement is likely to be made in the coming Budget of the state.

Manish Godha
Updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Rajasthan: Govt Proposes IVF Treatment Coverage In Health Insurance Scheme

The government has sought the information of cost of IVF treatment from a government run IVF treatment center and ART Center operated in Jodhpur AIIMS.

The tendency of infertile couples to seek treatment through IVF technology is continuously increasing, as this technology is easily available now. In Rajasthan, the cost of treatment through IVF technique is said to be between Rs 90 thousand to 3 lakh.

“Due to the high cost, only financially capable couples or families can afford to take the treatment By including IVF treatment in the government health insurance scheme, even poor families will be able to fulfill their dream of having a child,” said a senior official of the Health Department.

The state government Is running the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance scheme, under which treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh is covered. The scheme was originally launched by the previous Congress government but now the current BJP government is planning to redesign the scheme by covering IVF and some other treatments in the scheme however there are reports of reduction in the total insurance coverage as according to a reply of the state government in the state assembly nobody could avail the full coverage of Rs 25 lakh until now.

