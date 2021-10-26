Rajasthan govt bans places of worship inside police station premises

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has banned the construction of places of worship in police stations. The order was issued by the police headquarters on Tuesday. The party in opposition, BJP, has opposed the order and termed it 'anti-Hindu'.



The order says that the trend to construct the places of worship in police stations and offices is increasing in the name of public contributions, but it is not legal. The Rajasthan Buildings and Places ordinance 1954 prohibits the use of public places for religious purposes. Besides this, the approved map of police stations and administrative offices has no provision for places of worship.



The additional director general of police A Ponnuchami has directed the officials to strictly comply with the provisions of The Rajasthan Buildings and Places ordinance 1954.



In the meantime, the Rajya Sabha MP of BJP Dr Kirori Lal Meena has opposed the order and said that this order is anti-Hindu and shows the anti-Hindu face of Congress. He said ‘CM Gehlot loves to be called a Gandhian and Gandhi used to start every program with Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram then why do you have the problem with temples.’

