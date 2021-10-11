COVID-19: Rajasthan govt announces further relaxations, allows religious programs from 6 am to 10 pm

The Rajasthan government on Monday released the latest Covid-19 guidelines and announced that religious programs will be allowed in the state from 6 am till 10 pm. As per the guidelines issued, a minimum of 200 people will be allowed at religious places on the condition that they have received at least the first dose of Covid-19.

Apart friom these, the government has also allowed shops, shopping malls, and commercial establishments to stay open till 10 pm. The state government has also allowed animals, Haat Bazaars, Haat Melas in the state on the condition of ensuring Covid-19 protocol.

However, the Covid-19 curfew will remain active in the state between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Functions with 200 people can be ogranised only after the prior permission of the district magistrate concerned from 6 am to 10 pm, the guidelines read.

Apart from this, events like Haat Bazaars and Pashu Haat fairs have also been approved in the new guideline. Similarly, keeping in mind the festival season, shops in the markets have been allowed to open from 10 pm.

"All shops, shopping malls, and business establishments are allowed to open till 10 am," the guideline reads.

Outlets like petrol pump-CNG have been allowed to open on time.

The state government also said that the night curfew will continue to remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am every day.

Meanwhile, according to Health and Family Welfare, there are 37 active cases in the state.

