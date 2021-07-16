Rajasthan govt bans Kanwar Yatras, EID celebrations amid COVID-19

The government of Rajasthan has put a ban on all religious events including Kanwar Yatra and public prayer on Eid.

The new guidelines issued on Friday said that many religious events will take place in coming months and there is a possibility of large gatherings.

To avoid such a situation no religious event will be allowed including Kanwar Yatras, public prayers on Eid, religious processions and events during the Chaturmas of Jain saints.