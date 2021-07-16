Supreme Court says '100% No' to Uttar Pradesh being allowed to hold Kanwar Yatra; gives state time till Monday to respond

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 on whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in the state, saying the right to life is paramount.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and B R Gavai said that it is of the prima face view that all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of the Constitution. Justice Nariman said: "State of Uttar Pradesh cannot go ahead with it. 100 percent".