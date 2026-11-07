Rajasthan Govt Approves Jobs For 235 Medal-Winning Athletes, 9 To Be Appointed DSPs And 73 Para-Athletes Included | X - India_AllSports

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has cleared the way for government jobs for 235 athletes who have brought laurels to the state by winning medals at national and international sporting events.

Nine Athletes To Become DSPs, 73 Para-Athletes Included

The state government has approved their proposals for out-of-turn appointments based on their sporting achievements. Of these, nine athletes will be directly appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), while 224 others will be recruited to various government departments. The list also includes 73 para-athletes.

The decision was taken at the seventh meeting of the State-Level Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas at the State Secretariat on Thursday. The committee examined 286 applications received from both regular and para-athletes and approved the appointment proposals of 235 candidates. The remaining 51 applications were not cleared during the meeting.

Government Divides Appointments Into Three Categories

The government has categorized the appointments into three groups based on the sporting achievements of the candidates.

Under Category A, appointment proposals for nine athletes as DSPs have been approved. In Category B, two athletes will be appointed to the posts of Patrolling Officer and Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department.

The maximum number of appointments, 224, will be made under Category C. These include posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade-II, constable, Excise Constable, Excise Guard, and Deputy Jailor, among others.

73 Para-Athletes Included In Approved Appointment List

The inclusion of 73 para-athletes in the approved list highlights the government's effort to extend employment opportunities to sportspersons with disabilities who have excelled in competitive sports.

Since December 2023, the Rajasthan government has provided out-of-turn government appointments to 187 medal-winning athletes. With the approval of proposals for another 235 athletes, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme is set to increase significantly.

The scheme aims to recognize the achievements of athletes who perform well in national and international competitions while securing their future through government employment.

The committee also discussed issues faced by sportspersons already appointed in the Forest Department. Officials reviewed the difficulties they encounter during service and deliberated on a roadmap to address their concerns.

A proposal was also discussed to grant a one-time relaxation in the existing rules to facilitate the adjustment of these athletes in other government departments, wherever required.