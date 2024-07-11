Rajasthan: Govt Admits To Child Selling Cases In Tribal Villages; 7 Cases Registered In Udaipur District

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar | Facebook

Jaipur: The government of Rajasthan has admitted selling of seven children by their parents in the tribal dominated villages of South Rajasthan. “A total of 7 cases have been registered in this regard in Falasia and Baghpura police stations of Udaipur. Of these, 6 cases have been registered in the year 2023 and one in the year 2024,” said Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar in Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday.

While replying to the issue raised by the Congress MLA Hari Mohan Sharma, the minister said that looking at the seriousness of the issue the state government has alerted the police. “The incidents of parents selling their children are very unfortunate. The government is taking action to stop such incidents, but for this the society will also have to come forward. There is a need for counseling to prevent such incidents," said the minister.

The issue was raised by the Congress MLA Hari Mohan Sharma who referring to some media reports alleged that the brokers of Delhi are buying children in the assembly constituency of one the ministers of the government for Rs 20 thousand and selling them for Rs 8 lakh. He said that deals are being done even for unborn children. “6 day old daughters have been sold for Rs 7 thousand. 20 children have been sold for 40 and 50 thousand rupees and this is happening in the five villages of assembly constituency of a minister,” alleged Sharma.

There was an uproar on the issue also as MLAs of ruling party said that only one case has been registered after the BJP takes over, rest of the six cases registered in 2023 when the Congress was in power. Sharma said that there is no need to link this matter with politics. The government is not doing anything and the State Human Rights Commission Chairman had to take cognizance.