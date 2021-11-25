Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra seeks clarification on appointment of advisers to CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarity on the constitutional status of the appointment of the six advisers to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The clarification has been sought on a letter sent by the opposition BJ P to the governor asserting that the appointments are unconstitutional.

In a bid to adjust those w stood firm with the government at the time of political crisis, Ge had six advisors, which included three Congress MLAs and three independents on Sunday.

The six advisers are -- Congress MLAs Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar, and independent MLAs Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena.

The opposition Bjp had raised objections on these appointments and the deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore had sent a memorandum to the Governor teaming the appointment

Rathore alleged that the state government has given the office of profit to six MLAs by appointing them as advisers to the chief minister on par with cabinet or minister of state rank.

He also apprehended the possibilities of appointing a dozen of parliamentary secretaries on par with cabinet and minister of state rank. “These appointments of advisers and parliamentary secretaries violate the constitutional norm that "the number of ministers in the government can be up to 15% of the total assembly seats", Rathore said.

