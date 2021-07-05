Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra orders probe into controversy related to release of his biography

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has ordered a probe in a controversy related to the release event of his biography. He has directed his secretary to take an explanation from the concerned and take legal action against the guilty. The controversy is related to the alleged forced sale of the book to the vice-chancellors of the universities of Rajasthan.

The biography named ‘Kalraj Mishra: nimit matr hoon main’ was released on July 1st in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot, Loksabha speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Vidhansabha Speaker CP Joshi. Reports say that after the event the 19 copies of the books were handed over to each of the drivers of the VCs with a bill of Rs 68,383. The bill contains the name of five books along with this book while the rules say that books are purchased only at the recommendations of the library and purchase committee.

After the controversy, the Governor’s office in an official statement had said that the publisher had requested the book to be launched at the governor’s house and it was granted to them. The governor’s house has no role in the sale of books, while on Monday the governor ordered a probe in the matter.

In the meantime, the content of the book seems to steer the internal politics of Congress also as it was released in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot and what is interesting is that, on one the pages of the book, the Governor appeals to join BJP and praised the policies of the Central Government. Sources in the party say that the dissident faction of the party can make an issue of this.