Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra can’t refuse: Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi in the Supreme Court, on Friday lashed out at Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (79) for refusing to convene the Assembly session, as recommended by the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to enable him to seek a confidence vote and dispel the speculation that he has lost majority.

Sibal told a Press conference that the Governor cannot delay a session when sought, as it is his duty to summon the House. He also dismissed the governor's reasoning that he is hesitating to call the session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, pointing out that at the moment four Assemblies are in session.

He also dismissed the Governor's assertion before Congress MLAs, who are on an indefinite 'dharna' on the lawns of Raj Bhawan, that he was examining the legal aspects of summoning the session, in view of the case pending in the Supreme Court.

Sibal responded by pointing out in the press conference that the Supreme Court case has nothing to do with the Assembly session; nor has the Supreme Court or the High Court ordered that the session be stayed."Our MLAs are sitting on dharna in the Raj Bhawan and the Governor is yet to requisition the Assembly session, as recommended by the state cabinet. When the government insists that a session should be held, the governor should not delay it, as it would amount to playing a partisan role," said Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.

"I think the definition of democracy has changed in the last few years. Today, the Governor will not take the advice of the government but will seek advice from elsewhere.....In the new definition of democracy, you can topple elected governments and tempt MLAs with money, among other things. So, thereby, turn majority numbers into minority, topple the government and administer oath to the chief minister," Sibal charged.

Sibal lamented that even lawyers are dejected as to why should they argue, if the present government at the Centre is not prepared to even abide by the Supreme Court judgments.

"What work does the court or other institutions have, if the new definition of democracy is that everyone should accept what the government says without any opposition?""Telling the Speaker not to take action is a new definition of democracy," he said, indirectly hitting out at the Rajasthan High Court for stalling the disqualification move initiated by the Speaker against rebel MLAs.

Sibal recalled what had happened in Maharashtra. Despite President's rule in the state, the Governor had administered oath to a BJP chief ministers at 4 o'clock in the morning. This is the new definition of democracy, he said.