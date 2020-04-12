Rajasthan government bans photography, videography during distribution of food and rations

The Rajasthan government has banned photography and videography during distribution of food and rations. The decision was taken by CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. It will not be permitted to set up camps for food or ration distribution.

Person or organisation can hand over their food packets or dry rations to the district administration and they will provide it door-to-door to the needy.

However, they can put their names and pictures through stickers or pamphlets on the packets. The move is expected to reduce crowding. Total 139 persons tested positive on Saturday in Rajasthan.

Of them, 80 are from Jaipur alone. 20 tested positive in Tonk, 14 in Kota, 13 in Banswara, 6 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhalawar and 1 each in Alwar, Dausa, Karauli and Jaisalmer. It takes the total number of positives in the state to 648.

If 50 evacuees and 2 Italians are taken into account, it takes the consolidated total to 700. Of the 33 districts, 24 now have positive patients. Jaipur has 301, the largest number of positives in state’s other city.

Health minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “The numbers are high, but the situation is under control. We are sparing no effort to contain the epidemic. The government’s focus is on conducting tests at a massive scale. 1,500 tests are being conducted daily and the number can go up to 2,500 if NACO gives us permission to conduct tests at AIDS laboratories. I have spoken to the Union Health Minister and urged him to give us this permission.”

“The bright aspect is 112 persons who had tested positive have turned negative and 52 of them have been discharged while others are still under observation. He said the lockdown should be similar by the Centre and the state. Various traders, farmers, hoteliers and other organisations have urged the CM to extend the lockdown. This is what the CM told the PM during the VC today,” informed Sharma.