 Rajasthan Government Announces Kargil Package For Families Of Agniveer Martyrs
Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma |

Jaipur: After announcing reservation in some government recruitments for Agniveers, now the Rajasthan government has decided to give Kargil package to the families of Agniveer martyrs.

In a written reply to the question of Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, the state government said, "since Agniveer is also a part of the armed forces; therefore, if he is declared a battle casualty (fatal), then all the facilities given under the Kargil package by the state government will payable to his family.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that Rajasthan will be the first state to provide such package to the families of Agniveers. Under the said package, the wife of martyr Agniveer will get Rs 25 lakh cash, 25 bigha canal land or medium income group house, government job, free education of children, while the parents will get Fixed Deposit of Rs 5 lakh and free travel facility in government buses.

Along with this, a school, hospital, panchayat building, any road, park and any other public place will be named after Martyr Agniveer and his family will get out of turn agriculture electricity connection.

article-image

The Kargil package was announced by the then Ashok Gehlot government in the year 2000 for the soldiers martyred in the Kargil war which was later on amended in 2019.

Notably, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharmahad announced reservation recently to the Agniveers in the recruitment of police, jail guards and forest guards in the state.

