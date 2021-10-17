Rajasthan: Gehlot govt imposes Rs 10,000 fine on sale of conventional firecrackers, allows use of green crackers

Jaipur: The government of Rajasthan has imposed a fine on the sale and use of crackers other than the green crackers. The notification issued by the home department says that Rs 10000 will be fined on the sale and Rs 2000 on the use of conventional crackers. Whereas, in the national capital region (NCR) even green crackers cannot be sold or used.

The state government, on September 30, ordered a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, citing danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes. The ban was imposed till January 31, 2022.

But on the demand of fireworks dealers, the government had amended the order and allowed the sale and use of green crackers saying the restriction will only apply in the National Capital Region (NCR). Two districts of the state Alwar and Bharatpur, fall under the NCR.

According to the order, the green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Guruparv and other festivals from 8 pm to 10 pm; on Chatha festival between 6 am to 8 am; and on Christmas and New Year between 11.55 pm to 12.30 pm.

It said the green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

Notably, Green crackers are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30% less particulate matter such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.

