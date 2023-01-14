e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan freezes after sharp fall in minimum temperatures, -3.5 degrees recorded in Fatehpur

Rajasthan freezes after sharp fall in minimum temperatures, -3.5 degrees recorded in Fatehpur

The minimum temperatures were on rise due to western disturbance in Rajasthan during the last three days but its dipped again.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The cold wave has once again gripped the state of Rajasthan with sharp fall in minimum temperatures at many places. Temperatures below the freezing point recorded in three cities of the state. 

The minimum temperatures were on rise due to western disturbance in Rajasthan during the last three days but as soon as the weather cleared, the minimum temperatures fell upto 10 degrees Celsius in cities like Mount Abu, Fatehpur and Churu.

Mount Abu was recorded with the lowest minimum temperatures of minus 3.5 degree Celsius, while it was minus 3.5 degree in Fatehpur and minus 0.7 in Churu. 

Read Also
Rajasthan paper leak case: House of main accused demolished in Jaipur
article-image

Snow was seen in farms and open areas in north-western parts of the state.

The meteorological department has predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail in the state for next one week and fall in minimum temperatures may continue. The department has issued Orange and Yellow alert for many parts of the state.

Read Also
Mumbai: 78-yr-old city cardiologist Dr Cyrus Wadia honoured as Scouter in Rajasthan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: CBI raids Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office, he says 'nothing will be found'

Delhi: CBI raids Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office, he says 'nothing will be found'

Rajasthan freezes after sharp fall in minimum temperatures, -3.5 degrees recorded in Fatehpur

Rajasthan freezes after sharp fall in minimum temperatures, -3.5 degrees recorded in Fatehpur

2024 Lok Sabha election not one-horse race in BJP's favour, role of regional parties 'clearly...

2024 Lok Sabha election not one-horse race in BJP's favour, role of regional parties 'clearly...

Murugesh Nirani hits back at Basanagouda Patil over 'pimp' remark: 'His tongue will be cut'

Murugesh Nirani hits back at Basanagouda Patil over 'pimp' remark: 'His tongue will be cut'

Back in China after two years, Indian medical students witness a new normal; pics inside

Back in China after two years, Indian medical students witness a new normal; pics inside