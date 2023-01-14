Rajasthan freezes after sharp fall in minimum temperatures, -3.5 degrees recorded in Fatehpur

The cold wave has once again gripped the state of Rajasthan with sharp fall in minimum temperatures at many places. Temperatures below the freezing point recorded in three cities of the state.

The minimum temperatures were on rise due to western disturbance in Rajasthan during the last three days but as soon as the weather cleared, the minimum temperatures fell upto 10 degrees Celsius in cities like Mount Abu, Fatehpur and Churu.

Mount Abu was recorded with the lowest minimum temperatures of minus 3.5 degree Celsius, while it was minus 3.5 degree in Fatehpur and minus 0.7 in Churu.

Snow was seen in farms and open areas in north-western parts of the state.

The meteorological department has predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail in the state for next one week and fall in minimum temperatures may continue. The department has issued Orange and Yellow alert for many parts of the state.