Rajasthan Fraud: 36 Loans Worth ₹4.37 Crore Fraudulently Taken In Doctor’s Name Using PAN Identity Theft In Jaipur; Case Registered

Jaipur doctor flags identity theft after discovering multiple fraudulent loans linked to his PAN in CIBIL report | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, March 31: A financial fraud of Rs 4.37 crore has been allegedly perpetrated through identity theft (PAN card) of a doctor working in the government-run SMS Hospital of Jaipur.

The fraudster secured 36 loans by using the PAN card of the doctor from different banks. The scam was revealed when the victim generated his CIBIL report, as it listed details of numerous loans. The doctor filed an FIR with the police on March 27.

Complaint based on CIBIL report findings

SHO of Gandhinagar police station of Jaipur Bhajanlal said that a 56-year-old doctor working at the SMS Hospital had filed a report that mentioned that his CIBIL report, generated by the Indian Bank branch located in Bajaj Nagar, Jaipur, has listed various loans in his name—including both open and closed accounts, as well as secured and unsecured loans. He asserted that he had not taken out any of the loans listed in the report.

The doctor further explained that the CIBIL report contained several pieces of customer identification data that did not belong to him. This raised suspicions that either a grave error had occurred on CIBIL's part or an unidentified individual had misused his identity—specifically his PAN card—to fraudulently obtain loans.

Loans across multiple categories

According to the CIBIL report, a total of 36 loans—spanning various categories such as personal, business, housing, credit, and gold loans—were listed as having been obtained from various banks and financial institutions. The aggregate value of these loans amounts to Rs 4,37,34,000.

Police begin investigation

The SHO said that, based on the doctor's complaint, a case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. “Our preliminary investigations suggest that the fraud was perpetrated by an individual sharing the same name as the doctor, utilizing his PAN number,” said the SHO.

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To apprehend the individual perpetrating this fraud, details regarding the loan account numbers are being retrieved. The police have issued letters to the branches of the concerned banks, requesting information regarding the loans.