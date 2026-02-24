Rajasthan Cyber Fraud: Retired Jodhpur Lady Principal Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Bank staff alert cyber police after stopping a large suspicious transfer linked to a digital arrest scam in Jodhpur | Representational Image

Jaipur, Feb 24: A retired lady principal in Jodhpur was duped of Rs 1.85 crore through digital arrest. The fraudster posed as an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The case came to light when the principal went to the bank to transfer Rs 22 lakh, which was later held, and the employees took the lady to the cyber police station.

The police said that the victim, Saraswati Maheshwari (75), is a retired principal living in Kamala Nehru Nagar, Jodhpur. Her husband was a supervisor in the Agriculture Department and has passed away, and the elderly woman is all alone.

Fraudster posed as Mumbai Crime Branch officer

On February 16, she received a call in which the caller identified himself as an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The fraudster claimed that an account had been opened at Canara Bank using her mobile number and Aadhaar card, into which commission money of Rs 25 lakh had been deposited. Now she would have to surrender all the money deposited in her account.

The woman transferred Rs 1.85 crore via cheque from SBI Bank; however, bank employees did not exercise any caution in transferring such a large amount or question her.

Later, the woman gave two cheques of Rs 6 lakh each, which were returned due to insufficient funds in the account. The fraudster asked her to transfer the amount deposited in her other account in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Bank staff alert police, Rs 22 lakh saved

PNB Chief Manager Uday Kumar told the media that on Monday, the woman arrived at the bank to transfer money by breaking her fixed deposit. The staff became suspicious and stopped the transaction.

Also Watch:

When the woman looked nervous and made different statements, the cyber police were informed. The woman then revealed that she had transferred Rs 1.85 crore from SBI. Rs 22 lakh was saved due to the vigilance of bank staff. The police are investigating the case.