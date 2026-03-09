 Rajasthan Forms Committee To Draft Law Protecting Sacred Khejri Tree After 11-Day Protest Victory Statewide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Forms Committee To Draft Law Protecting Sacred Khejri Tree After 11-Day Protest Victory Statewide

Rajasthan Forms Committee To Draft Law Protecting Sacred Khejri Tree After 11-Day Protest Victory Statewide

The Rajasthan government has formed a six-member committee to draft a Tree Protection Act to safeguard Khejri trees after protests by environmentalists and saints. The panel, led by Law Minister Jogaram Patel, will study laws in other states, consult stakeholders, and submit a draft within a month following Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s Assembly assurance.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Forms Committee To Draft Law Protecting Sacred Khejri Tree After 11-Day Protest Victory Statewide |

Jaipur: In a major victory for environmentalists and saints who launched an 11-day agitation a few days ago, the Rajasthan government has started working to introduce legislation to protect Khejri, the designated state tree of Rajasthan. Following Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's assurance in the Assembly, a committee has been formed to draft the Tree Protection Act.

According to an order issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, a six-member committee chaired by Law Minister Jogaram Patel will draft the Act that includes two other ministers, the principal secretary of law, Additional Advocate General of the state, and a Rajasthan High Court advocate as members.

The committee will conduct a comparative study of applicable laws in other states, gather opinions from various stakeholders, and examine various judicial decisions and existing provisions regarding tree protection and propose a draft of the Act to the government within a month.

Currently, the Tenancy Act provides for tree-felling permission only on agricultural land and imposes penalties for illegal tree felling.

The government will now introduce a new law that will make stricter provisions for tree protection on all types of non-agricultural lands, including allotted, converted, acquired, and inhabited lands.

Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari Dies As BMW Crashes Near...
article-image

Also Watch:

Notably, environmentalists, saints, and people of the Bishnoi community had launched a massive movement in Bikaner a few days ago, alleging the felling of thousands of Khejri trees in Bikaner and other desert districts to establish solar power plants. Saints and environmentalists held a sit-in and fast for 11 days in Bikaner to demand a specific law against the felling of Khejari.

Following this, on February 12th, the Revenue Department imposed an immediate ban on the cutting of Khejri trees across Rajasthan.

Follow us on