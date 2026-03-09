Rajasthan Forms Committee To Draft Law Protecting Sacred Khejri Tree After 11-Day Protest Victory Statewide |

Jaipur: In a major victory for environmentalists and saints who launched an 11-day agitation a few days ago, the Rajasthan government has started working to introduce legislation to protect Khejri, the designated state tree of Rajasthan. Following Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's assurance in the Assembly, a committee has been formed to draft the Tree Protection Act.

According to an order issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, a six-member committee chaired by Law Minister Jogaram Patel will draft the Act that includes two other ministers, the principal secretary of law, Additional Advocate General of the state, and a Rajasthan High Court advocate as members.

The committee will conduct a comparative study of applicable laws in other states, gather opinions from various stakeholders, and examine various judicial decisions and existing provisions regarding tree protection and propose a draft of the Act to the government within a month.

Currently, the Tenancy Act provides for tree-felling permission only on agricultural land and imposes penalties for illegal tree felling.

The government will now introduce a new law that will make stricter provisions for tree protection on all types of non-agricultural lands, including allotted, converted, acquired, and inhabited lands.

Notably, environmentalists, saints, and people of the Bishnoi community had launched a massive movement in Bikaner a few days ago, alleging the felling of thousands of Khejri trees in Bikaner and other desert districts to establish solar power plants. Saints and environmentalists held a sit-in and fast for 11 days in Bikaner to demand a specific law against the felling of Khejari.

Following this, on February 12th, the Revenue Department imposed an immediate ban on the cutting of Khejri trees across Rajasthan.