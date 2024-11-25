Rajasthan: Former OSD To Ashok Gehlot, Lokesh Sharma, Granted Bail In Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Phone Tapping Case

Lokesh Sharma |

Jaipur: In a significant development in the high-profile Gajendra Singh Shekhawat phone tapping case, Lokesh Sharma, the former OSD to former CM Ashok Gehlot was arrested on Monday by the Delhi police. Soon after his arrest, Sharma was produced before the concerned court and was granted bail.

The case involves alleged unauthorized phone tapping of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a political crisis in Rajasthan in 2020. Lokesh Sharma, a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been under investigation for his alleged role in orchestrating the surveillance.

Police sources indicate that the investigation is far from over. Officials have confirmed that additional evidence has been collected, and based on its analysis, more arrests are possible in the coming days.

A senior police official stated, “The investigation is progressing steadily. We will act on any concrete evidence and take appropriate action against those involved.”

With Sharma out on bail, the focus now shifts to the ongoing police probe. Legal experts suggest that further arrests, if made, could shed more light on the alleged conspiracy behind the phone tapping.