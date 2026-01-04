Rajasthan Former CM Vasundhara Raje Flags Bureaucracy Functioning, Warns Officials Over Ignoring BJP Workers

Vasundhara Raje |

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje flagged the functioning of the bureaucracy in the state and even warned the officials to face consequences if they did not listen to the party workers.

Addressing the state-level organizational workshop of BJP in Jaipur on Saturday, Raje, in the presence of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, strongly backed party workers, terming them the ambassadors of the party, and said that government officials should answer their calls promptly and get their work done or be prepared to face the consequences.

“Without workers, the BJP is lifeless; therefore, we must strengthen our workers. The booth presidents in the villages, the mandal presidents in the blocks, and the district presidents in the districts are our ambassadors. Public works should be carried out based on their recommendations, and officials should answer their calls immediately and get the work done or be prepared to face the consequences,” said Raje, adding that the voice of a party worker is the voice of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Neglecting the voice of the party worker will not be tolerated.

Commending party workers for the success of the party across the country, Vasundhara Raje said that there was a time when the Congress party was everywhere in the country; today, wherever you look, there is the BJP. This is the result of the dedication of our party workers, who have endured hunger and thirst and have tirelessly worked to make the lotus bloom.

Raje's statement is being taken as the voice of workers as this is not the first time that Raje has slammed the officials. Recently in Kota, Vasundhara Raje expressed her displeasure over complaints of dead cows being dumped in the open. At a dharna of cow protection activists on the issue in Kota, Raje called the Kota Range DIG and SP to the spot, and questioning the attitude of the officers, she said that people have been raising their voices, but the officers are not listening to them. It is strange that the public is vigilant and the officers are lethargic. She instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

Earlier, in April, she reprimanded officials of the water supply department for the short water supply in the Raipur town of her constituency.