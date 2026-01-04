 Rajasthan Former CM Vasundhara Raje Flags Bureaucracy Functioning, Warns Officials Over Ignoring BJP Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Former CM Vasundhara Raje Flags Bureaucracy Functioning, Warns Officials Over Ignoring BJP Workers

Rajasthan Former CM Vasundhara Raje Flags Bureaucracy Functioning, Warns Officials Over Ignoring BJP Workers

Addressing the state-level organizational workshop of BJP in Jaipur on Saturday, Raje, in the presence of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, strongly backed party workers, terming them the ambassadors of the party, and said that government officials should answer their calls promptly and get their work done or be prepared to face the consequences.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Vasundhara Raje |

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje flagged the functioning of the bureaucracy in the state and even warned the officials to face consequences if they did not listen to the party workers.

Addressing the state-level organizational workshop of BJP in Jaipur on Saturday, Raje, in the presence of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, strongly backed party workers, terming them the ambassadors of the party, and said that government officials should answer their calls promptly and get their work done or be prepared to face the consequences.

“Without workers, the BJP is lifeless; therefore, we must strengthen our workers. The booth presidents in the villages, the mandal presidents in the blocks, and the district presidents in the districts are our ambassadors. Public works should be carried out based on their recommendations, and officials should answer their calls immediately and get the work done or be prepared to face the consequences,” said Raje, adding that the voice of a party worker is the voice of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Neglecting the voice of the party worker will not be tolerated.

Commending party workers for the success of the party across the country, Vasundhara Raje said that there was a time when the Congress party was everywhere in the country; today, wherever you look, there is the BJP. This is the result of the dedication of our party workers, who have endured hunger and thirst and have tirelessly worked to make the lotus bloom.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Municipal Poll Campaign Erupts Into Violence As BJP And Congress Workers Clash, Four Injured
Bhiwandi Municipal Poll Campaign Erupts Into Violence As BJP And Congress Workers Clash, Four Injured
VIDEO: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship In Kashi
VIDEO: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship In Kashi
UP: After Nearly 25 Years, District Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Brick Kiln Owner In Equal Wages Case, Imposes Fine And Default Jail Term
UP: After Nearly 25 Years, District Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Brick Kiln Owner In Equal Wages Case, Imposes Fine And Default Jail Term
UN Security Council Convenes Urgent Session After US Detains Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife
UN Security Council Convenes Urgent Session After US Detains Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife
Read Also
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...
article-image

Raje's statement is being taken as the voice of workers as this is not the first time that Raje has slammed the officials. Recently in Kota, Vasundhara Raje expressed her displeasure over complaints of dead cows being dumped in the open. At a dharna of cow protection activists on the issue in Kota, Raje called the Kota Range DIG and SP to the spot, and questioning the attitude of the officers, she said that people have been raising their voices, but the officers are not listening to them. It is strange that the public is vigilant and the officers are lethargic. She instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

Earlier, in April, she reprimanded officials of the water supply department for the short water supply in the Raipur town of her constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship In Kashi

VIDEO: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship In Kashi

UP: After Nearly 25 Years, District Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Brick Kiln Owner In Equal Wages Case,...

UP: After Nearly 25 Years, District Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Brick Kiln Owner In Equal Wages Case,...

Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India...

'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India...

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha;...

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha;...